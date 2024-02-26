Here Is The Average Salary For New York State Residents

The tax season is here in New York State and if you have not filed your income taxes yet, you have plenty of time. However, it may be a good time to start to make a plan, or find a tax professional to help you. For many, the worst part about filing taxes is seeing that final number that has been taken out of you salary every year.

The price of everything has gone up and the money you make is not going as far as it did a few years ago. While minimum wage has gone up here in New York State, some say it is still not enough to meet the demand of inflation and higher prices.

But what is the average salary for New York State workers and residents? Are people making more these days on average here in The Empire State? How does it match up to other states and the national average? A very detailed recent report shows the answers.

According to a report from the USA Today, the average salary here in New York is $84.292.

The report says

that:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the average U.S. annual salary in Q4 of 2023 was $59,384. This is up 5.4% from the same time period in 2022, when the average American was making $56,316 per year.

If you have a larger family, you know how important having a budget and sticking to a plan for meals and entertainment can be. We have four kids and when pizza night comes around, it is way more expensive than it was even last year. As much as we love to support the local pizzerias, it has become cheaper for us to buy frozen pizzas and make them at home.

