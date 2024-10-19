Should Schools In Western New York Have Later Start Times?

It's tough for teenagers to get up early. Aside from that, when they do, they don't perform at their best. Some schools are now considering later start times.

We all had to get up early

Remember when you were a student? It really was tough to get up and going early in the morning. But we did it. And the older you were, the earlier you had to get up. In the winter, it was still pitch dark out when some of your classes were starting. When your first class (or sometimes second class) was happening, how much do you think you were retaining?

Some schools are considering later start times

At least one district in Western New York is considering moving the start time of their first period to later in the morning. The charge is being led by Williamsville South principal Keith Boardman who tells WKBW that he is hoping they will move the times back for all of the schools in the Williamsville district.

As it is right now, the three high schools start at 7:45 a.m., the middle schools start at 8:55 a.m., and the elementary schools start between 8:15 a.m. and 8:55 a.m.

The real world starts early, why shouldn't high schoolers?

Some will argue that most of the real world starts early, so why shouldn't the students?

Dr. Amanda Hassinger from UBMD Pediatric Sleep Center would argue that it's the natural circadian rhythm of teenagers to stay up later and then wake up later.

“In terms of the human circadian rhythm, when you are in adolescence, that is actually the latest your body wants to sleep, even later than adults. Teenagers in general have a natural biological rhythm that says they want to stay up later and later."

The argument is that they will perform better in their classes if they have the right amount of sleep.

Will it work? Or will they just stay up later because they know they can sleep a little later?

The district is hoping to do some more research before making recommendations to the school board.

What do you think? Should more schools start later in the day? Will it actually be a benefit in the student's work and learning if they have a later start?