Popular Pizza Place Finds Strong Notice on Their Front Door

There has been so much drama surrounding the popular Amherst pizzeria, Zetti's in Amherst.

Now, the owner of the building that the popular UB-hot spot is in, has put up a new sign. Take a look below.

According to the Buffalo News: "The state has shut down Zetti's Pizza & Pasta in Amherst for failing to pay its taxes – again. For the second time in seven months".

The pizzeria was opened back up about 2 weeks later.

PREMISISE IS SEALED AND NO ENTRY PERMITTED

ANYONE ENTERING WILL BE ARRESTED

YOU MUST CONTACT THE LANDLORD

716-886-0211

THE MANAGEMENT

There has been no updates on what is going to happen to Zetti's now. There have been tons of restaurants that have been closing so far in 2024:

The popular country bar, the Rush Creek Ale House formerly Armor Inn has closed on Abbott in Hamburg.

The Crabman, which has been in downtown Buffalo for a few years now over on Franklin has announced it is shutting its doors.

Tommyrotter had a Distillery that was in 500 Seneca for a little bit. They have decided that they are also closing up their doors.

This one stung. This is one of the most legendary pizza places in Western New York. It is located right across the street from the Elma Town Grill.

Santino’s Pizza Shack closed at 6629 Clinton St. in Elma after 50 years in business