They've been open for 10 years now in their downtown location but have decided to move to somewhere new.

Deep South Taco isn't your average Mexican restaurant

Deep South Taco describes themselves as a "Buffalo-born, Southern-inspired authentic taqueria and bar with that Nashville funky edge." Their menu focuses on things like traditional Mexico City and Oaxaca tacos, nachos, and other shared plates. While they used to have two locations in Buffalo, they will soon close both to move to other areas.

Originally, Deep South Taco was located at 1707 Hertel Avenue. Then they opened a second location downtown near the central library at 291 Ellicott Street. In October, they closed the Hertel location and said they would be moving to a new space. This week, they did the same for the location on Ellicott Street.

In a social media post, they said they were grateful for all the good times they've had at the Ellicott Street location, but that they were going to be moving to a new location and allowing their friend Danny Littieri to take over the space.

Where is Deep South Taco moving?

They did not mention in the post where their new location will be. It simply says that they're going to move their operation "to a new area." However, the website says that they have plans to be "growing soon to other states and areas."

They also did not give a timeline as to when the change will be happening.