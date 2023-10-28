Polish Villa II Being Demolished For Affordable Housing Units

An extremely popular and longtime restaurant in Western New York is closing for good. In fact, it is going to be demolished in the future now that it has a new buyer. Here is what is going to go in its place by the corner of Clinton and Harlem in Cheektowaga.

UPDATE: "A Rochester developer has purchased several parcels near the former Polish Villa II restaurant in Cheektowaga, as part of a plan to eventually knock down the restaurant and construct a mixed-use development with 93 affordable apartment units.", according to BBF on Facebook.

According to Buffalo Business First, Greenleaf Builders will be building a 5-story building there on the site. There is going to be retail space on the ground level and then a ton of apartments above. They will use a neighboring property for parking. Apparently, in Cheektowaga, 5 stories is past the limit of construction, so the builders will have to be looking for town approval to go forward.

Here is a fun fact about the Polish Villa 2 from John on Facebook:

Once used for the exterior shots of the 1998-2000 TV Show "Jesse" starring Christina Applegate as "Jesse", a single mom raising her kid in Buffalo, N.Y.

The amount of apartment complexes going up in Western New York in the last few months has been insane! In Lancaster and Depew alone, there are 3 new complexes that have gone up on Transit Road alone. One of the complexes, by Pleasant View in Lancaster, will have some pretty expensive rents. One person reported that rent is expected to be well over $1,600 per month. I can't believe that in Western New York people can afford that. Some of these apartments are going for $2,000 as well. That is INSANE. Then again, after all of the work you have to do around the house, gas, equipment, and more--maybe it is worth $2,000 so they don't have to do any of that.