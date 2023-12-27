Peeps Outlawed In New York State In 2024?

As the new year starts, there are a variety of new laws that will be in place and new regulations and a higher minimum wage. But some are wondering IF the rumors surrounding Peeps are true? Will New York State keep Peeps from being sold in the Empire State?

As of the end of 2023, there does NOT seem to be any legitimate law or plans to ban the sale of Peeps or other red dye candies.

Remember when you were a kid and there was a lot of talk about the color of various M&M's? Certain dyes used in the making of candy and the color of your favorite sweets was taken off the market and then brought back. Fast forward to 2023 and here we go again. There is word that some of the most popular candy will be gone soon.

The three boys that we have react differently to various colors of food, candy and drinks. Our oldest was getting headaches and would be wound up after having anything red. Even the red cold or flu medicine that he would have would make things worse. It wasn't until my wife put it together that it was the color red that was not agreeing with him.

Do your kids still have any candy left over from Halloween? It seems that when we were kids, the candy would last until nearly Christmas. This year, our kids brought home a more healthier variety of treats than usual. From toys to healthy fruit snacks, most people in the neighborhood were on the non candy plan.

New York Dad's Five Rules For Winter Gallery Credit: Clay Moden