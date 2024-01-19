The ONLY Acceptable Way To Honk On The New York Thruway

The winter weather has pounded portions of New York State. In fact, there have been travel bans for days and schools may not get back to a regular schedule until next week! While the weather is nasty, there is at least something to look forward to here in New York State and the Thruway Authority is ready.

The Buffalo Bills will face their rival, the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will be carried on CBS and outside of the play on the field, the conversation will be about the crazy conditions around the stadium over the last few weeks.

After the big win this past Monday, the New York State Thruway released a Tweet that showed their support for the ONLY NFL team that is truly based in New York State. Drivers know they should use their car horn sparingly and when they do, it should be done with style.

The nasty weather and whiteout conditions were still a big issue on Thursday morning and the Thruway Authority does have a few closure still in place.

