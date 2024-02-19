A lot of people do this on a pretty regular basis. But New York Troopers are warning people that it could cause you huge problems.

How many times have you done this exact thing? You go to the gym. You head into the locker room. You get changed into your gym clothes. You throw your bag into a locker and you head out to get your workout in.

It seems like a pretty harmless chain of events and a lot of people do it every day. But officials are warning that one big step was missed there.

You need a lock on your locker

Officials are saying that it's more important than ever to make sure when you go to the gym that you put a lock on the locker that you're using for the day. If the locks aren't already provided, you need to bring one of your own (if the gym allows it). Lock up the things you put in that locker.

Thieves are stealing cars while you're at the gym

You might be thinking that the things you're putting in that locker aren't that important. Maybe you've got some work clothes in there and a bag. But that's not what the thieves are after. According to State Police, thieves have been hitting up gym lockers to steal car keys while you're on the floor working out. They look for unlocked lockers, then go through pockets to find car keys. Before you know it, you're stranded at the gym after your car has been stolen.

"Specifically in the last couple of weeks, if not months, [thieves target] Planet Fitness, these larger gyms, with big locker rooms. We have people going in there and distracting the front desk while other people go into the locker rooms. They're solely looking for keys to vehicles and unlocked lockers. They're not taking the other belongings, coats, bags, extra sneakers. They're literally just taking the keys to the vehicle, going back out into the parking lot, and stealing the vehicles," - Trooper James O'Callaghan to WGRZ

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity