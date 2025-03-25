New York State DEC Issues Important Seal Warning

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning New Yorkers about an influx of seals that they are going to see soon.

It seems like such an unusual warning for most of New York State, but in one area, the seals can cause a little bit of a problem. Actually, maybe it is not the seals that cause the problem, but the people that try and interact with them.

On the east side of New York State by the ocean, now is the time of year that residents will see seals getting out of the water and resting or nesting in their yards and in public places with humans. Most times they are either trying to lay their nest somewhere or try to sun bathe now that the temperature is changing.

Seal Warning in New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted the difference between a sea lion and a seal and what you will see in New York State and some important reminders on what to do if you see a seal.

According to the Facebook post:

It is important to remember that most seals on land are not in distress and that interfering with their natural resting behavior is illegal and can cause illness, injury, or even death for these animals. If you come across a live seal on the beach that appears sick or injured, please call the New York Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829 to report the animal.

Matt on Facebook, though had another important point for residents:

Need more ENCONs out patrolling areas around these seals that are hauled out. Way too many people harassing them on boats and also flying low in planes to give people a view. They all panic and swim back into the water. Singular seals occasionally come to ocean beaches to rest and people come way too close and try to take pictures or “push” them back in to “save” them.

Remember: Last year in the spring time there was a call from the airport in New York City where a plane could not take off. This is no surprise especially for the east side of New York State where seals come in from the Atlantic Ocean, but it certainly causes a problem. It causes problems especially when the weather gets warmer and the sun comes out because the seals like lying out in the sun, which is exactly what this seal was doing--laying in the runway in the sun.