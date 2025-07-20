There are many great reasons why living in the Empire State is a good thing. It could be the great landscapes we have, the outstanding landmarks, or our great cities; there's a certain amount of pride and gravitas you get for being a New Yorker. It's something we like to wear proudly.

However, it's not all fun, rainbows, and sunshine for being a New York resident. Whether you like it or not, the Empire State is well-known for several things, and one of the most notable aspects we're recognized for is our taxes. Hate it or love it, just about everything that New York State creates, dreams of, suggests, or even thinks about doing, you can be assured that government officials here will ensure a tax is attached to it.

New York finds a way to tax everything, and it really doesn't matter what it is. It could be marijuana, cigarettes, cars, houses, and numerous other things; we have some of the highest taxes in the entire United States. If they could find a way to do it, state officials would even tax the air we breathe.

Now, even though we pay an absurd amount of taxes in the Empire State, especially for our schools, officials from the state's Department of Taxation and Finance do allow some of us to receive a rebate of our taxes.

New York STAR Rebate Checks Are Coming

The New York State School Tax Relief (STAR) program offers some Empire State homeowners a property tax payment refund if they meet specific eligibility criteria.

If you qualify for STAR and submit your application, you are in for some good news. Rebate checks are being mailed. I just got my check in the mail, and yours should arrive at any time.

If you didn't apply for your STAR rebate this year, it's too late to qualify for a refund, but you can apply next year. For more information about the deadline and application process, please visit the STAR website.