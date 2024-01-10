The New Ammunition Concern In New York State

There is a new concern among those who legally own firearms in New York State. Across the country, there are growing reports that ammunition prices might skyrocket and availability may be limited.

This past weekend, there was a large gun show on the fairgrounds in Hamburg, New York. Thousands of shoppers showed up to buy, trade and sell firearms, ammunition and other items, like military collectibles.

The new worry about ammunition is one more headache that those who own firearms in New York State are dealing with. The laws are constantly changing, and regulations are being added every other week. As we approach the 11th anniversary of the NY SAFE Act being put in place, a gunpowder shortage may be looming.

WBRC reports that:

Vista Outdoor, a parent company to many firearms businesses, will increase its ammunition prices due to an anticipated global shortage of gunpowder.

Time To Renew Your Permit?

But as part of the handgun laws and regulations, those who have a pistol permit are required to renew their registration with the state every few years as described and outlined by The New York State Police on X.

To help transition from the five-year recertification requirement to the new three-year requirement, anyone who had a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, will have until August 31, 2023, to recertify. In addition, those individuals who were issued a concealed carry permit or recertified after September 1, 2020, will not become due to recertify under the new law before August 31, 2023, and may therefore wait to recertify until the third year after permit issuance or their last recertification.

As we get in to the new year, it may be time for you to renew. You can also check your status of your permit online.

