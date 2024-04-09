Multiple Teens Reported Missing This Month In Western New York

As a parent, you know how scary it is to turn around in a store and find that your child is missing. Now imagine that they're still not back after a couple of days.

It's a horrifying thought. As a parent, you want to do everything you can to make sure your child is safe. When they're young, in many cases, the safest place they can be is with you, under your roof.

Over the last couple of days, there have been many reports of children going missing. Many of them are teens. While some have been found and brought home safely, others are still out there somewhere.

The police are asking for your help. When you are aware that they are missing, it makes it more probable that you'll say something if you see them.

These children have all been reported as missing:

1. Isabella Valle

Isabella was last seen on April 6th in West Seneca around 6pm around Seneca Street and Mill Road. She is 14 years old and stands about 5'7" tall with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray top with black leggings and white crocs.

See her? Call West Seneca Police at: (716)-674-2280.

2. Laniya Stroud

Laniya is a black female, approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall with a small build and medium-length black braids. She is 17 years old and was last seen possibly wearing a cranberry hoodie and black pants, and is believed to be on the west side of Buffalo.

See her? Call 911 to report where she is.

3. Shanen Byrd

Shanen is 13 years old. He's a Black male with shoulder-length dreads who stands about 5'9" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen leaving 195 Vila Avenue on March 29 at 1:30 a.m.wearing dark pants, white crocs, a tan hoodie, and a dark grey Columbia jacket.

Seen him? Call 911.

4. Nyasia Hethington

Nyasia is 16 years old and was last seen on April 1st. You're asked to call 911 if you see her.

