Massive Problem With New Homeowners in New York State

Unfortunately, there is a problem that keeps happening in New York State for new homeowners are it is turning into people's worst nightmare.

It is not easy to evict someone if you own a home in New York State. If you have ever owned a home and had to go through the process--it is a nightmare--all while a tenant lives in your house and you are paying thousands of dollars for the mortgage for them to live there. We went through the process recently and it took ALMOST A YEAR in order to evict someone. Insane.

I don't know what is worse. That or this horror story that one new homebuyer in New York is experiencing.

New homeowners went to go open up their new house and found someone still living there and they claim that they are not leaving. To catch you up with facts:

Ryan Folts is the owner.

When they bought the house, they knew that it was pre-occupied.

They offered the man 500 dollars a month to live there.

He declined, but also said he was staying.

“I gave him a few more months of just squatting, and then I went through the process of the court, process of getting him removed. And yesterday was the scheduled dock out date, the second one,” Folts said. “You’ve taken all the proper legal steps to have him removed and then some, and that’s all been passed, and now here we are with him still squatting in the house", according to RochesterFirst.com.

He is certainly not the only person that has had this problem, but now to complete an eviction process he will have to go through the City of Rochester and that could take months.