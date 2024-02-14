Massive Law Change For Pregnant Women in New York State

It is no surprise that New York State would adopt this new addition to the health coverage for mothers in the State. The benefits for new and expecting moms in New York State leads the way in the United States and is one of the top priorities of the Governor.

Governor Hochul will expand New York's nation-leading statewide Paid Family Leave policy (PFL) to include 40 hours of paid leave to attend prenatal medical appointments – making New York the first state in the nation to establish statewide coverage for prenatal care.", according to the Governor's website.

This means that if you are pregnant and have to go to any appointments or take care of anything related to your unborn child, you can do so under this new law. You will get 40 hours to use of Paid Family Leave. This is completely separate from the Paid Family Leave that you receive AFTER your baby is born.

Under New York’s current paid family leave law, short-term disability benefits are not available until 4 weeks prior to the child’s birth after a seven-day waiting period. Part of New York State's law includes allowing Paid Family Leave for new born moms including 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave benefits to more than 80 percent of the state workforce and extending postpartum coverage for up to a full year after the end of a pregnancy for Medicaid and Child Health Plus enrollees.

Although there were some outspoken business owners who are mad about the move, some people celebrated the new law.

One woman on Twitter wrote:

Wish this was around when I had my children, especially working in the medical field. Doctors office hours are not worker friendly. Kudos Govenor Hochul!

Ryan wrote:

W. . It's 5 full days off of work for their unborn child. Making sure it's healthy. Can't believe there's people mad about this.

