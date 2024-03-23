Can the Buffalo Bills be thanked for the liquor law being changed in New York State?

Actually, perhaps, yes.

You CAN NOW buy alcohol at stores starting at 10 AM, which has not always been the case. There were times where you could not buy any alcohol at a store on Sundays in New York State before the afternoon. You couldn't stop at the grocery store for booze on the way to a game, or couldn't get beer at the store if you were having a funeral or you couldn't go watch a major sporting event that happened to be being played in the morning for whatever reason.

Now, you don't have to worry about that as much with the new law.

New York State law originally said that a bar, restaurant or tavern can't serve alcohol for consumption until 10 AM on Sundays. The law changed because Governor Hochul, a Western New York native, wanted to allow local establishments to sell booze on a Sunday.

This all happened right before the Buffalo Bills played a game in London that was airing in the Buffalo area BEFORE people could buy alcohol. Luckily for us, Governor Hochul is from Buffalo.

Not, only did she change the law temporarily for bars and restaurants, but the new expanded time frame to buy alcohol and wine and liquor shops is permanently changed.

When can you buy alcohol on Sunday in New York State?

According to the New York State website, here are the hours that you can buy alcohol in New York State. Recently, the times have changed and instead of buying alcohol on Sundays at NOON, they have dropped the hours to 10 AM.

Here is when you CAN buy alcohol in New York State:

Restaurant, Bars and Taverns

Here are the hours you can buy alcohol: Weekdays: 8:00 AM - 4:00 AM Sundays: 10:00 AM - 4:00 AM Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Weekdays: 24 open hours

Sundays: 12:00 AM - 3:00 AM; 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

Liquor and Wine Stores

Weekdays: 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Sunday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

