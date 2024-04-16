When a big artist comes to town for back-to-back nights, it’s worth making some changes, and a radio station announced a name change to celebrate this artist coming to Western New York.

Massive country star Luke Combs will be in Western New York this weekend for back-to-back shows at Highmark Stadium on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. It’s pretty remarkable for a star of his caliber to come to Buffalo, let alone for back-to-back nights. That hasn’t happened in decades!

The Last Time An Artist Sold Out Back-to-Back Highmark Shows

The last time an artist performed back-to-back at Highmark Stadium was Michael Jackson and his family – also known as the Jackson 5. According to the Buffalo News, those two shows were part of their 1984 Victory Tour.

Luke Combs is considered one of the biggest and most influential country stars, so if anyone could sell out the stadium for two nights in a row, it would be him. Plus, everyone knows that country is king in Buffalo, and that’s why there are several artists coming to Western New York this year. However, few come close to the impact that Luke Combs has had on country music.

Who Else Will Be At These Concerts?

If you haven’t peaked at the set list (don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you), just know that the two shows are expected to be entirely different performances. Combs has stars coming along with him to open the show, and they are different for each day.

For Friday, April 19, these stars are opening for Luke Combs:

The Avett Brothers

Charles Wesley Godwin

Hailey Whitters

The Wilder Blue

For Saturday, April 20, you can expect to see these performers ahead of Luke taking the stage:

Jordan Davis

Mitchell Tenpenny

Drew Parker

Colby Acuff

Read More: Luke Combs in Buffalo Set Times, Doors + Lot Times

Country 106.5 Changes Its Name For Luke Combs

As you can see, it’s a big weekend, and Country 106.5 WYRK is all things Luke Combs this week. In fact, the radio station is changing its name to WYRLuke!

What Does It Mean To Be WYRLuke?

To prepare for the show, you will hear Luke Combs every hour on 106.5 to get ready for the concerts this weekend.

It also means that the 106.5 Team is going to be tailgating with you in the plaza right outside the team store. And we even have an opportunity for you to win concert tickets for the Saturday show and a Luke Combs meet & greet on Friday morning! Make sure you are listening to Clay & Company on 106.5 WYRLuke for all the details.

On Friday, the lots will be open at 3:00 PM, and on Saturday they will open at 1:00 PM. Abbott Rd will close the hour before the lots open, so just be aware of that as you make your way to the stadium this weekend.

Who’s ready to hop in their Fast Car and head to the show? 🙂

2024 Country Concerts in Buffalo, New York A lot of concerts coming in 2024! Here are all of the country concerts happening in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

Concert Pet Peeves That Annoy Western New Yorkers Concert season is here in Western New York and there are some things that drive concert-goers nuts. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields