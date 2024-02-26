Extravagant $15 Million Home Has Shooting Range In New York

Looking for a house that recently dropped in price and has everything that you'll ever want in it? This one has just about everything.

This property has been on the market for more than a year now but they just dropped the price on this home in Lake Placid. It is now listed for $15,000,000. That is about 52% less than when it went on the market in the first place.

Now, keep in mind, when you look at this place from the outside for the first time, it doesn't look like anything all that 'extravagant.' But once you see the pictures from the inside, you'll see that it's definitely a unique find.

The property has 5 buildings on it

It's situated on 46 acres in Lake Placid at 116 Bear Cub Lane. The property has 5 primary buildings including a 70-foot underground tunnel from the main residence to one of the guest homes, a tree house sitting residence, 2 additional 2-bedroom guest homes, and an air stream “she shed”.

The amenities inside the building are just as extravagant

If you love sports of all kinds, you won't ever have to leave the property. It includes a tennis court, basketball court, snow sledding toboggan hill, and something that you don't find at many houses - an underground shooting range,

If that's not enough, there are also 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Plus, you can still see the ski jumps that were used in the 1980 Winter Olympics from the property.

The listing also adds that it's been featured in the Wall Street Journal Mansions Section & seen world wide throughout Asia and Europe.

It looks almost like a vacation property to me. It almost has a campground feel to it. But for that price, the last place you're going to want to be sleeping is in a tent!

