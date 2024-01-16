A Warning For Wegmans Shoppers In New York State

There are a few factors that will come in to play this weekend that will force people to do their shopping and panic buying early. Grocery stores across New York State will be mobbed this Friday! For those who shop at Wegmans, be prepared for large crowds.

The same thing happens every time the forecast calls for a storm. After this past week of power outages and wind damage, residents in New York will be eager to stock up on essentials.

The forecast is not looking great starting later Friday through Saturday. Combine that with a big weekend of playoff football and a holiday on Monday, it is the perfect recipe for massive crowds to shop this Friday afternoon.

Thousands will be on the move this weekend as playoff football returns to Western New York. The Buffalo Bills will play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday and fans from as far away as New York City will make their way down the Thruway.

But the timing of the next wind and snow event is not ideal as it looks like it will arrive Friday through Saturday.

The winds ripped through New York State this week and as of early Thursday, there were still thousands without power.

Be prepared for the changing conditions on the roads and along the New York State Thruway this weekend.