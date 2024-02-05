Influx Of Californians To This Spot In New York State

The new year is not more than a month old and all eyes are on the housing market in New York State. There are reports that the mortgage rates will come back down to earth and those in the real estate business may be getting busy!

A recent study showed that there is a large number of residents of New York who are leaving for other states. Higher taxes and the weather, along with politics and job opportunity, have driven families to other states.

But for some, the dream of living in New York State is still alive and the ideal location still seems to be near The Big Apple of New York City. But just what location seems to be the biggest draw for folks from California?

In an article posted May 2022, Barron's reported that BROOKLYN has become the place to be.

Patch.com also reports that:

Since the onset of the pandemic, California has lost a significant number of residents who have relocated to New York’s similarly high-cost boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

But is now the right time for the move? There are some who say the market is slowing and that could mean better prices are coming soon. That may increase the buyers from California who have waited for some of the prices to drop.

It's not just people from California that are looking to settle east. There are many other western states that are seeing people leave for New York.

