Since the US Congress passed H.R.1 of the 119th Congress, better known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, people all over the nation have been reacting to changes that are pending to happen in America. Not only are several federal policies due to change in the coming days, weeks, and months, but every day, Americans are going to see some very tangible changes on the streets of their cities.

One thing that is coming to communities all over the nation is a large increase in the number of federal agents assigned to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The more than 1,000-page federal law, signed by President Trump on July 4, provides ICE with a funding increase, resulting in a budget that will rise from approximately $10 billion to more than $100 billion. This increase would mean that the federal law enforcement agency will be the largest federal law enforcement agency in the entire country, and give the agency a budget that is larger than the total military budgets of several nations.

In a press conference that happened on Monday, July 7, 2025, Federal Border Czar Tom Homan issued a stern warning to cities in the United States that do not work well with federal border control authorities.

I’ve said it before. We’ll flood the zone in sanctuary cities... If they don’t let us arrest the bad guy in the county jail, they’re gonna arrest them in the community, we’re gonna arrest them at the work site. So we’re gonna increase community operation. We’re gonna increase worksite enforcement operations. We’re gonna get the bad guys. So if they don’t want to help, get out of the way. We’re coming to do it.

-Thomas Homan, White House Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations

This news doesn't bode well for cities in New York State like Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, and others, as these communities, and others, have a general policy not to enforce federal law.

We should start seeing more actions by federal authorities in the region in the coming weeks.