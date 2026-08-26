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XRP has always been associated with payments. It was originally marketed as a tool that provided quicker cross-border transfers, liquidity and the notion that value could be transported across borders outside of the cumbersome banking systems. But the XRP conversation has changed. It's not just about the XRP payment support use case in 2026. It's also about whether institutions now view it as a legitimate digital asset.

This is why the XRP price is being watched from a distance. XRP was trading recently at nearly $1.12; its market cap was around $69.4 billion, its 24-hour volume was nearly $1.4 billion, and its circulating supply was nearly 62.2 billion tokens out of a maximum of 100 billion. Those numbers reveal that XRP is still one of the largest crypto-assets; however, what investors are investing for is shifting.

XRP’s Payments Story Has Not Disappeared

So, XRP remains primarily a payment-focused token. It was intended for speedy settlement, low-cost transfers, and cross-currency liquidity. The payments saga has been going on for quite a while, even though the XRP Ledger can process payments in seconds.

That's significant, as one of the most obvious applications of crypto is payments. While various digital resources continue to look for viable demand, XRP has always had a purpose. It was created to facilitate value transfers, rather than merely a token for speculative purposes.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin is also corroborating this narrative. Ripple has stated that the market capitalization of RLUSD has surpassed $1.5 billion, and XRP Ledger activity has increased alongside rising stablecoin settlement flows. That indicates the XRP payment function is changing rather than declining.

Institutions Are Now Part of the XRP Story

The larger adjustment is that XRP is getting more institutional. This is reflected in Ripple's acquisition tactics. With its $1.25 billion Hidden Road deal, it entered the prime brokerage, clearing, financing, and institutional trading infrastructures.

Hidden Road reportedly processes over $3 trillion in transactions per year in markets and has more than 300 institutional clients. It's a whole different world from retail crypto trading. It brings Ripple closer to hedge funds, market makers, brokers and financial institutions looking for a level of professional infrastructure.

For example, this is significant for XRP investors, as institutional assets are valued differently. Investors consider liquidity, custody, reliability of settlement, regulatory clarity and the ability to integrate the asset into larger financial workflows.

Exchange Liquidity Still Helps Price Discovery

While XRP is on the path to getting more institutional, exchange liquidity remains important. Binance remains one of the major venues for trading XRP, particularly on major pairs like XRP/USDT.

That liquidity influences global price discovery. But if institutions are observing XRP, they aren't just considering Ripple's partnerships or acquisitions. They are also focusing on volume, market depth, spreads, and the asset's ability to accommodate large volumes without excessive slippage.

While Binance isn't the entire XRP space, it's still a significant benchmark. Even if a token has a strong institutional narrative, a lack of trading volume will make it difficult to sustain that narrative.

ETF Demand Is Changing the Asset’s Identity

The transition of XRP to institutional investors is also reflected in ETF activity. Ripple has identified seven spot XRP ETFs in the U.S. that have over $1.5 billion in assets under management and hundreds of millions of XRP in custody.

This alters the access to XRP. Investors can gain exposure to the market without holding a wallet or exchange account through regulated market products. That makes it easier for advisers, funds, and traditional investors to talk about XRP.

While adopting an ETF doesn't make XRP more useful, it does make the token more visible in institutional portfolios. It's a big move from its previous reputation as primarily a payments coin for crypto-native users.

It also modifies the type of demand that XRP can attract. While retail traders may like to watch the short-term price action, daily sentiment, and exchange volume, ETF buyers may be considering the allocation, custody, risk exposure, and portfolio diversification. That can render XRP a much more coherent investment discussion.

For instance, this is significant because it reduces friction in institutional access. A fund manager or adviser might not wish to manage private keys, interface with Binance, or bear the burden of in-house crypto custody. An ETF provides them with a familiar packaging. For XRP, this translates to greater potential for integrating it into regular monetary systems without sacrificing its payments story.

What's the Answer? Both

That is what's different about XRP. Bitcoin is primarily an asset of scarcity. Ethereum is a programmable settlement layer. The XRP is neither a payments infrastructure nor an institutional digital asset exposure.

Ultimately, the next step is implementation. Ripple can continue to grow as long as it can tie their acquisitions, RLUSD, XRP Ledger usage, and institutional products to actual usage. At present, the best response is that XRP remains a payments token, albeit with a growing fascination as an institutional asset.