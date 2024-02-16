If you have a dog, you might have to be a certain age to walk your dog AND your leash can't be this long.

In New York State, there are specific dog rules and some of them seem to be over-the-top in some places. Most laws, though, are specific to the city or town that you live in, but there are tons of similarities in all of the laws. Did you know that in some cities, like Albany, you can't have anyone under the age of 12 walk your dog? Or did you know that in Buffalo, New York, you can't bring your dog, to what the City of Buffalo calls, 'special events'?

In Albany, they even have a law on how much NOISE your dog can make. Engage in howling or barking for a period of 10 minutes, or howls or barks intermittently for 1/2 hour or more regardless of whether the dog is physically situated in or upon private property", according to the Albany website.

What about the law on how long leashes can be in New York?

New York State has some places that require your leash on your dog to be 6 feet or shorter so, that you have control of your dog.

New York State does not have a state-wide leash law, contrary to what some in the state may believe. Instead, these laws are independently determined by localities. For example, Albany requires dogs to be restrained by an "adequate collar and leash" controlled by someone at least 12 years old if they are on public property in Albany.New York City leash law, for its part, requires dogs to be on a leash no more than six feet long. It is also illegal to tie or chain a dog for longer than three hours.In effect, make sure that you are following your local area's leash laws since those are the laws that will inform what is lawful in your area", RaphaelsonLaw.com