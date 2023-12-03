7 DIY Christmas Craft Workshops Happening In Western New York

The holidays are here! If you're looking around your house and realize that your decorations could use a little help, these workshops could be the answer.

Looking for something fun to do with your friends this holiday season? How about a do-it-yourself Christmas craft workshop to build some holiday decor for your house? You'd be surprised how many of them there are! But if you want to get in on some, now is the time to register for them. They fill up fast.

Why DIY your holiday decorations?

There are a couple of great reasons to try one (or more) of these classes. First and foremost, if you aren't great with do-it-yourself projects, they make them pretty much impossible to fail. Let's be honest, how many times have you attempted to do a project or a craft on your own, only to have the final product look NOTHING like what you were trying to achieve?

They normally provide all of the materials for the project

As a disclaimer, I should add that it's not always the case and that you should check with whichever class you're signing up for, but for the most part, normally everything is there for you. There aren't any extra trips to the craft store to get something to complete it. Everything you need is there. All you have to do is put it together.

It's a great activity to do with friends

Get your friends together and plan a day out. Then, not only do you get to walk away with a decoration, but you get the experience of hanging out with your friends while you make it.

You need decorations

I'll say it. It's time to throw out some of those old decorations that you've had for years. That wreath that's all out of shape, time to get rid of it. The snowman that you've had that is missing it's carrot nose, his days are numbered.

It's easy to hold on to things for sentimental reasons. Holidays are all about nostalgia, but sometimes it's about time to take a picture of it, and cut ties. Time for something new.

These places are all offering classes and workshops on how to decorate, and create things to make your house more festive.

