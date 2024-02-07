Cardiac Arrest Survivor’s Message To All Of New York State

Mike Papale credits CPR for saving his life after sudden cardiac arrest, and has a message for everyone in New York State.

February is American Heart Month and is the perfect time to learn CPR and make sure that your school, office, or place of worship, is ready to save a life in the event of someone going in to sudden cardiac arrest. In most cardiac arrest situations, quick response makes all the difference and having the knowledge to administer CPR or use an AED is vital.

What is the difference between CPR and AED?

The American Red Cross explains that an AED is and automated external defibrillato used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest...if necessary, an AED can deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

CPR is described as, cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It can help save a life during cardiac arrest, when the heart stops beating or beats too ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs.

Triumph over tragedy for Mike Papale

Mike Papale was a healthy, young athlete who experienced sudden cardiac arrest when he was a teenager. Mike and his family were not aware of any previous medical or heart issue or conditions before his heart stopped at a basketball camp. Thankfully. Mike was saved by an EMT who performed CPR. After he was hospitalized, Mike's family learned about his condition he explains as - Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy—a thickness of the septum and apex of my heart.

I was more than happy to share Mike's story on Clay and Company this week. Here in Buffalo, we know all too well the difference quick response to a cardiac incident can make. The world was watching when Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin was revived on the field in January of 2023.

Mike shared his experience, thoughts on Damar Hamlin's story and how he and his foundation are on a mission to save lives.

In A Heartbeat's mission

In A Heartbeat was founded in 2015 by Mike Papale to raise money and awareness for sudden cardiac arrest and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, to spread the word about the importance of CPR and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and to provide AEDs and emergency training to organizations.

Make a difference, save a life

As we move through the month of February, there are dozens of resources, classes and ways to learn about CPR, AED's a making a plan for your family or organization to respond to a cardiac arrest situation.

