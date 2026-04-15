Here in New York, there are strict laws when it comes to child car seats. Many parents do not realize that there are both age and weight requirements for children to be in certain types of seats. Keeping kids safe in the car is a top priority in New York, and that means making sure your child has the proper protection every time you hit the road.

"New York State law requires that all children under the age of 4 ride in child safety seats and all children ride in child restraint systems until their 8th birthday".

Federal Requirements for Car Seats Impact Parents in New York State

Recently, it was announced that there are new federal requirements for some car seats. Parents should also remember that car seats have expiration dates, and an expired seat may no longer provide the protection your child needs.

As a parent, few things are more frustrating, and more important, than getting your child safely buckled into a car seat. We have four children under the age of 10, and for years we have battled with little ones getting in and out of car seats properly.

Living here in New York creates another challenge during the colder months. There are few things more frustrating than trying to buckle a child into a car seat while they are wearing a bulky winter coat or snowsuit. As annoying as it can be, making sure a child is buckled in properly is essential. Thousands of children are injured in car crashes every year, and proper car seat use can make all the difference.

Graco Car Seat Recall

That is why any car seat recall should immediately grab your attention. Parents should always check to see whether the seat they are using is part of a recall and, if so, replace it as soon as possible.

According to reports , Graco has recalled select Graco SnugRide Turn & Slide Infant Car Seat models because of a structural issue discovered during testing.

Before you head out on the road this spring and summer, make sure your child’s car seat is safe and properly installed. From Buffalo to Albany, families across the state will be spending more time on the road as the weather improves.

Whether you are heading to baseball, softball, or soccer practice, or taking a weekend getaway somewhere in New York, check your car seat before leaving the driveway. Local police departments and sheriff’s offices often offer free car seat inspections throughout the year, and many departments will allow you to schedule an appointment to make sure your child’s seat is installed correctly.

Read more: Car Seat Laws That Are Changing for 2026 in New York State