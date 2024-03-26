The Bills Quietly Signed Two More New Players Over The Weekend

It wasn't a weekend of huge "splash" signings, but the Buffalo Bills signed two more notable players that could have a huge impact.

This could be one of the biggest offseasons for Brandon Beane and his staff at One Bills Drive. Up until now, the Bills have been growing their roster. They've been OK with the salary cap and been able to sign some big names. But this was one of the first years when they've really had to make some big cuts and fill the holes.

They've already made a lot of cuts, and now, they're starting the process of filling out the roster again.

The Buffalo Bills signed two more new players this past weekend

They weren't flashy. They were quiet signings but they were important ones. By the time Saturday afternoon had arrived, the Bills had added to their depth on the offensive and defensive side of the line. They were able to sign an offensive Center/Guard and a defensive tackle.

Austin Johnson becomes a Buffalo Bill

Currently re-signed Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle DaQuan Jones didn't hide his excitement about one of the Bills' newest signings. Not only was he pushing to get the Bills to notice Austin Johnson, but once they signed him, DaQuan was the one who broke the news.

You might remember Austin Johnson from a moment when the Bills played the Chargers last season:

It's a one year contract worth up to $4 million for Austin Johnson

The Bills also signed help at the Center/Guard position

Since the release of Mitch Morse, there has been uncertainty about what the Bills would do at the center position. The theory was that they would move Connor McGovern from guard to center. That leaves a question mark at the guard position though.

This past weekend the Bills added some depth and competition for both of those spots with the signing of offensive lineman Will Clapp. The 6'5" 311 pound lineman has been in the league since 2018 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints out of LSU. Most recently he was with the Chargers for 2 years.

