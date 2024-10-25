Best, New, Unique Wedding Venues for 2025 Around Buffalo, New York

Just went to Binksbury for a wedding and thought "there are a ton of "new" and pretty cool wedding venues that have started in Western New York. You may have never heard of Binksbury, but it has become so popular so quick, that you will probably have an event there are some point.

So, to help you out we made a list of the most unique and rustic that can accomodate weddings.

If you are gearing up for your wedding or starting to look for the best venues in Western New York for your big day, here is where you should start. Of course, the Buffalo classics like Salvatore's or Samuel's Grand Manor are great, but here are a ton you should look at.

Odds are, there is a venue on here that a ton of your guests have never been to that would make it memorable for all of you.

Notting Hill Farm - 13375 Warner Hill Rd, South Wales, NY 14139

Poplar Hill Weddings - 1216 Quaker Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052

Graceful Gatherings - 2300 Gassman Rd, Varysburg, NY 14167

HayLoft in the Grove - 3903 Drybridge Rd. , Alexander, NY

Binksberry Hollow - 4250 Chestnut Rd, Wilson, NY 14172

Akron Acres - 12139 Olean Rd, Chaffee, NY 14030

Pomona at Blue Barn - 918 Manitou Rd, Hilton, NY 14468

Normandie Orchards - 7562 Handley St, Perry, NY 14530

Grandpa's Barn - 3903 Drybridge Rd. , Alexander, NY

The Annex WNY - 12139 Olean Rd, Chaffee, NY 14030

The Legacy on 18 Mile Creek - 6653 Taylor Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

Suncliff on the Lake - 6892 Lake Shore Rd, Derby, NY 14047

The Lake House on Canandaigua - 770 S Main St, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Timberlodge at Arrowhead Golf Club - 12292 Clarence Center Rd, Akron, NY 14001