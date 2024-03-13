Western New York Spot Named One Of The Best For French Toast

If there’s one thing that’s sure to get us out of bed on a dreary weekend, it’s an awesome breakfast.

Thankfully, we’ve got no shortage of amazing places for breakfast here in the 716. From hole-in-the-wall diners, to family-owned bakeries, to trendy spots for cereal, the Buffalo and Western New York area is filled with restaurants guaranteed to hit the spot after a long week.

But if you’re looking for the ultimate decadent, carb-loading, belly filling breakfast food, there’s no better choice than French toast.

READ MORE: The Mount Rushmore Of Breakfast Places In Western New York

Yelp's Best Spots For French Toast In The U.S.

French Toast Canva loading...

Recently, Yelp put together a list of 20 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada that they’ve deemed the very best places to grab French toast. To do so, they identified businesses in the breakfast and brunch category that had a large volume of reviews and high ratings mentioning “French toast.”

One restaurant that made the list is located right here in Western New York - and would be a perfect place to visit this weekend for some French toast (and more breakfast goodies)!

Get our free mobile app

Western New York Breakfast Spot Named One Of The Best For French Toast

You’d never guess it from the outside, but one unassuming cafe in Niagara Falls has been deemed by Yelp to be one of the best in the entire country for some delicious French toast.

PIC - Marketside

With an average 4.6 stars and 300 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned Marketside Restaurant on E. Market Street boasts a ton of amazing dishes at reasonable prices.

On their menu, you can find breakfast staples like omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and pancakes (even ones shaped like Mickey Mouse), but many Yelp users said what keeps them coming back is their French toast.

French Toast Kimberly H via Yelp loading...

With reviews describing Marketside’s French toast as “thick and it was made perfect” and “loaded with fresh fruit,” it sure looks like a filling and scrumptious slice or two of French toast would be a go-to order.

French Toast Brenda P via Yelp/Canva loading...

I mean, how delicious does that dish look?

The next time you’re in the Niagara Falls, New York area (for the upcoming eclipse, perhaps?), be sure to try this quaint breakfast spot and let us know how it is!

READ MORE: Where To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse In Western New York

10 Cheap Restaurants With Great Food In Western New York Want to save money this year? Western New York locals say these are the best restaurants in the Buffalo area that won’t break the bank. Gallery Credit: Facebook/Yelp/Google Street View/Canva