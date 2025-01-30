Another Big Store Chain Closing Immediately in New York State

Big Lots and Party were the two latest popular big stores that are shuttering their stores across the United States. Now, Macy's is the next to lose a ton of stores and FAST.

In New York State, they are shutting down quite a few stores. Nine stores are going to be closing in New York State among the 66 total that will be shutting down fast. They have had to go into survival mode.

Overall sales for Macy's declined 2.4% to $4.7 billion, during the third quarter, which ended Nov. 2, 2024. But sales at Macy’s First 50 locations, where the company is focusing its revitalization efforts, rose 1.9%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sales growth, the company said.

UPDATE: Kohl's is also set to close at least 27 stores in the future. There are over 1,000 stores across New York State.

It is sad to see some of these stores, but the world of ordering on the internet has taken over.

Fans are worried about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The iconic parade held every year is sponsored by Macy's, but what is going to happen this year? There are no plans that the parade will have a new sponsor or that they are even shutting as a brand.

NEXT: JC Penny has some big news going into the weekend. They are going to be merging with a parent company in 2025. In 2020, JC Penny declared Bankruptcy, but is still hanging around. They are going to be called a new company when they merge with Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, and Nautica.

In the case of Party City and Big Lots, you can get some seriously good deals right now. Although, a lot of the items seems to be picked over at least in Western New York.