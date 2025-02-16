This is not good for the future of brick-and-mortar stores in New York State. Three more stores are shutting down permanently.

ROUND 1: Big Lots, JoAnn Fabrics, and some Kohl's stores are now closing in New York State. The liquidation

ROUND 2: All Billabong, Quiksilver and Volcom stores will close kin the United States. The company what owns Billabong also owns Quiksilver and Volcom. They filed for bankruptcy this past week.

In the early 2000s, those brands were huge clothing companies that teenagers and young adults really loved. Now, they are shutting down. The company was called Liberated Brands and they have 124 stores across the United States between all of their brands and companies.

Why are Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom closing down all of their stores?

The Liberated team has worked tirelessly over the last year to propel these iconic brands forward, but a volatile global economy, consumer spending changes amid a rising cost of living, and inflationary pressures have all taken a heavy toll,” Liberated Brands said in a statement sent to USA TODAY", according to the USA Today.

Signs are already hanging in the windows that there are big closing sales. The physical stores are shutting down, but you will still be able to buy their clothes online. The convenience and the demand for online shopping have absolutely crushed stores that have brick-and-mortar locations. Now, you can expect some massive discounts at the stores, just like Big Lots and more that are all shutting down around New York State.