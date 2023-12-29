Why Did New York State Send $100 Checks?

The new year is just a few days away and thanks to the work behind the scenes in New York State, there is some good news for families. When 2024 arrives,there are some additions and changes to New York State's Paid Family Leave Act (PFL).

The cost of everything is going up or has gone up and it takes it's toll on family budgets. From diapers to formula, it is a struggle for families to make ends meet considering that paychecks don't go as far as they used to. As inflation increases, working families are doing more work for less pay. But New York State has a program that is designed to ensure that families can take care of their loved ones and still have an income and protection.

In October, there were one-time payments that were sent out to some families. According to a post on the New York State website:

Households Enrolled in Public Assistance with a Child 17 or Younger will Receive One-Time Payments of $100



New York State is dedicated to leading the way in terms of helping working and struggling families. When 2024 arrives, these families will see an increase in money thanks to the New York Paid Family Leave Act.

According to a post from New York State:

Employees taking Paid Family Leave receive 67% of their average weekly wage, up to a cap of 67% of the current New York State Average Weekly Wage (NYSAWW). For 2024, the NYSAWW is $1,718.15, which means the maximum weekly benefit is $1,151.16. This is $20.08 more than the maximum weekly benefit for 2023.

For more information or assistance on Paid Family Leave, see the frequently asked questions and employer resources, below. You can also call the Paid Family Leave Helpline at (844) 337-6303 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

