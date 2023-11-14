It’s deer/car collision season in New Jersey

Even though it seems you may be seeing a dead deer on just about every road and even highway in New Jersey, we are actually not considered a high-risk state for deer collisions.

We're not even in the top 10 of states for deer collisions. That may be true but right now deer are in their "rut" or mating season.

They are acting erratically and running around like college freshmen on spring break.

It's especially bad at night on dark unlit roads, but it happens in broad daylight as well.

It doesn't make sense that we are not one of the more dangerous states for deer collisions. We are the most densely populated state in the country, and we don't have an aggressive hunting culture.

The deer population seems to be out of control and this time of year only adds to it.

In West Virginia, 1 in 38 motorists will hit a deer with their car. They're the state with the highest probability of hitting a deer.

That could be from the out-of-control drug use by the population or a ton of deer. Our neighbor Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for hitting Bambi, with 1 in 52 motorists colliding with a deer.

Here in New Jersey, we don't even come close to those numbers, miraculously. We've got another month of this craziness. Keep your eyes open!

