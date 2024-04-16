It’s about time to get dogs off New Jersey beaches (Opinion)
All good things must come to an end. And bad things, too.
I’m not a big fan of dogs on beaches even in the off-season. No, I don’t dislike dogs. I’ve had five. I’m just not a fan of dogs being let off leashes and whether the off-season beach rule is leash on or not, people are tempted to do it.
Which I get. A dog bounding along the sand wild and free in the surf is a happy dog indeed. But in Ocean City one came after me repeatedly and I thought for sure its teeth would have a part of me.
But hey, when you’re allowed dog owners certainly enjoy seeing their good girls and good boys running free or at least enjoying the beach even from a leash. But it’s that time of year that’s coming to an end. Or already has.
Nj.com ran an article with a full schedule of all Jersey shore towns when you can and when you can’t bring a dog on the beach and whether you need a leash. I’m just going to pass along the dates when the dog fun is over for the year.
The following towns ban dogs from their beaches between these dates.
Asbury Park
No dogs May 16 - September 14 (except from 6:00 pm to 8:30 am)
Atlantic City
No dogs May 27 - September 15
Avalon
No dogs March 1 - September 30
Avon-by-The-Sea
No dogs May 2 - September 30
Barnegat Light
No dogs April 15 - September 30
Bay Head
No dogs June 15 - Labor Day
Beach Haven
No dogs May 15 - September 15 on ocean beaches (however a small dog beach is located on the bay on Taylor Avenue)
Belmar
No dogs May 1 - September 30
Bradley Beach
No dogs May 16 - September 30
Brick
No dogs year-round (this just may be my ideal shore town)
Brigantine
No dogs May 30 - September 30 in ocean beaches (However they are allowed in North End Beach)
Cape May
No dogs April 1 - October 30
Cape May Point
No dogs March 15 - October 31
Corson’s Inlet State Park
No dogs April 1 - September 15
Deal
No dogs from May 24 - September 2
Harvey Cedars
May 30 - September 15
Island Beach State Park
Dogs not allowed on swimming beaches or inside buildings year-round. However they are allowed on all unguarded beaches.
Lavellette
No dogs year-round
Loch Arbour
No dogs May 15 - September 15
Long Beach Township
No dogs May 16 - September 30
Long Branch
No dogs May 1 - September 30
Longport
No dogs May 1 - September 30 except from 6:30 am to 8:30 am
Manasquan
No dogs April 16 - September 30
Mantoloking
No dogs May 15 - October 1 except they are allowed from sunrise until 10:00 am and 6:00 pm until sunset.
Monmouth Beach
No dogs March 15 - October 1 on any beach where endangered and threatened species have been identified, but are allowed on other beaches.
North Wildwood
No dogs year-round however they are allowed on the beaches between 6:00 am until 9:00 am and from 5:30 pm until 10:00 pm.
Ocean City
No dogs May 1 - September 30
Ocean Grove
No dogs May 2 - September 30
Ortley Beach
No dogs year-round
Sandy Hook
No dogs March 16 - September 14 on ocean beaches
Sea Bright
No dogs May 15 - September 15
Sea Girt
No dogs May 15 - September 15
Sea Isle City
No dogs May 2 - September 29
Seaside Heights
No dogs year-round
Seaside Park
No dogs year-round
Ship Bottom
No dogs May 1 - October 1
Spring Lake
No dogs May 15 - September 30 however they are allowed only in the fenced-in area near Pitney Avenue between sunrise and 9:00 am.
Stone Harbor
No dogs May 24 - September 2 however they are allowed from 7:00 pm until sunset
Strathmere
No dogs March 15 - September 15
Strathmere
No dogs March 15 - September 15
Ventnor
No dogs May 15 - September 30 however they are allowed on the areas of the beach washed by the high tide line between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm
Wildwood
No dogs June 1 - September 30 however they are allowed at the dog friendly park at Glenwood Avenue
Wildwood Crest
No dogs June 1 - September 30
