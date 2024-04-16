It’s about time to get dogs off New Jersey beaches (Opinion)

All good things must come to an end. And bad things, too.

I’m not a big fan of dogs on beaches even in the off-season. No, I don’t dislike dogs. I’ve had five. I’m just not a fan of dogs being let off leashes and whether the off-season beach rule is leash on or not, people are tempted to do it.

Which I get. A dog bounding along the sand wild and free in the surf is a happy dog indeed. But in Ocean City one came after me repeatedly and I thought for sure its teeth would have a part of me.

dimid_86 dimid_86 loading...

But hey, when you’re allowed dog owners certainly enjoy seeing their good girls and good boys running free or at least enjoying the beach even from a leash. But it’s that time of year that’s coming to an end. Or already has.

Nj.com ran an article with a full schedule of all Jersey shore towns when you can and when you can’t bring a dog on the beach and whether you need a leash. I’m just going to pass along the dates when the dog fun is over for the year.

The following towns ban dogs from their beaches between these dates.

SB Arts Media SB Arts Media loading...

Asbury Park

No dogs May 16 - September 14 (except from 6:00 pm to 8:30 am)

Atlantic City

No dogs May 27 - September 15

Avalon

No dogs March 1 - September 30

Avon-by-The-Sea

No dogs May 2 - September 30

Barnegat Light

No dogs April 15 - September 30

Bay Head

No dogs June 15 - Labor Day

Beach Haven

No dogs May 15 - September 15 on ocean beaches (however a small dog beach is located on the bay on Taylor Avenue)

Happy dog running on beach Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Belmar

No dogs May 1 - September 30

Bradley Beach

No dogs May 16 - September 30

Brick

No dogs year-round (this just may be my ideal shore town)

Brigantine

No dogs May 30 - September 30 in ocean beaches (However they are allowed in North End Beach)

Cape May

No dogs April 1 - October 30

Cape May Point

No dogs March 15 - October 31

Golden Retriever in a Hat on a Mediterranean Beach Budanatr loading...

Corson’s Inlet State Park

No dogs April 1 - September 15

Deal

No dogs from May 24 - September 2

Harvey Cedars

May 30 - September 15

Island Beach State Park

Dogs not allowed on swimming beaches or inside buildings year-round. However they are allowed on all unguarded beaches.

Lavellette

No dogs year-round

Loch Arbour

No dogs May 15 - September 15

Long Beach Township

No dogs May 16 - September 30

Robert Daly Robert Daly loading...

Long Branch

No dogs May 1 - September 30

Longport

No dogs May 1 - September 30 except from 6:30 am to 8:30 am

Manasquan

No dogs April 16 - September 30

Mantoloking

No dogs May 15 - October 1 except they are allowed from sunrise until 10:00 am and 6:00 pm until sunset.

Monmouth Beach

No dogs March 15 - October 1 on any beach where endangered and threatened species have been identified, but are allowed on other beaches.

North Wildwood

No dogs year-round however they are allowed on the beaches between 6:00 am until 9:00 am and from 5:30 pm until 10:00 pm.

damedeeso damedeeso loading...

Ocean City

No dogs May 1 - September 30

Ocean Grove

No dogs May 2 - September 30

Ortley Beach

No dogs year-round

Sandy Hook

No dogs March 16 - September 14 on ocean beaches

Sea Bright

No dogs May 15 - September 15

Sea Girt

No dogs May 15 - September 15

Sea Isle City

No dogs May 2 - September 29

ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¬ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ½ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ° ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂµÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ°ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂµÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¬ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂºÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¾ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ²ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ° loading...

Seaside Heights

No dogs year-round

Seaside Park

No dogs year-round

Ship Bottom

No dogs May 1 - October 1

Spring Lake

No dogs May 15 - September 30 however they are allowed only in the fenced-in area near Pitney Avenue between sunrise and 9:00 am.

Stone Harbor

No dogs May 24 - September 2 however they are allowed from 7:00 pm until sunset

Strathmere

No dogs March 15 - September 15

Dog in the beach Margarita Monge Ortega loading...

Strathmere

No dogs March 15 - September 15

Ventnor

No dogs May 15 - September 30 however they are allowed on the areas of the beach washed by the high tide line between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm

Wildwood

No dogs June 1 - September 30 however they are allowed at the dog friendly park at Glenwood Avenue

Wildwood Crest

No dogs June 1 - September 30

Dog on the beach Dog on the beach (Eric Pyra) loading...

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.