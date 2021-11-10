Is your hospital one of the 30 best in NJ? Fall 2021 grades are out

How safe is the hospital that’s in your area?

A new study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in New Jersey finds a majority of them get an “A” or “B” when it comes to safety, but there are some that get a “C” or a “D”.

Thirty hospitals received an A — four fewer than in the spring; 16 received a B, 10 fewer than the spring; 22 received a C, seven more than the spring; and two received a D, one more than the spring. None received an F in the latest round or in the spring.

"The grades come from an analysis of more than 30 evidence-based measures and publicly available data. They signify a hospital’s ability to protect patients from preventable harm," Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, the director of quality at the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said.

“Hospitals with a higher grade, like “A” hospitals are less likely to experience an accident or injury, such as a hospital-acquired infection or a medication error or other preventable error or injury.”

N.J. hospitals with an 'A' grade in fall 2021

Click on a hospital name for the full grading information.

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Bayshore Medical Center

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Chilton Medical Center

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center

(Google Maps)

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center

Hunterdon Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Elmer

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital (Jefferson Health)

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Google Maps)

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Monmouth Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health System)

Morristown Medical Center

Newton Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center

(Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center)

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville

Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover

Saint Peter's University Hospital

St. Luke's Warren Campus

St. Mary's General Hospital

Valley Hospital sign (Google Street View)

The Valley HospitalVirtua Voorhees Hospital

She said the major goal of this study is to educate consumers.

“People can used this information to look at which hospital would be the best and safest for procedures,” she said.

A list of New Jersey hospital ratings can be found at Leapfrog Hospital Safety website by clicking here.

New Jersey is the only state in the nation with 100% hospital participation in the study, and it ranks 9th in the nation for the percentage of “A” hospitals, an improvement from the Spring 2021, survey which ranked Jersey 14th in the country for the percentage of “A” hospitals.

She said the grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring

Across the nation a total of 2,901 hospitals were graded.

