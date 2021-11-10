Is your hospital one of the 30 best in NJ? Fall 2021 grades are out
How safe is the hospital that’s in your area?
A new study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in New Jersey finds a majority of them get an “A” or “B” when it comes to safety, but there are some that get a “C” or a “D”.
Thirty hospitals received an A — four fewer than in the spring; 16 received a B, 10 fewer than the spring; 22 received a C, seven more than the spring; and two received a D, one more than the spring. None received an F in the latest round or in the spring.
"The grades come from an analysis of more than 30 evidence-based measures and publicly available data. They signify a hospital’s ability to protect patients from preventable harm," Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, the director of quality at the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said.
“Hospitals with a higher grade, like “A” hospitals are less likely to experience an accident or injury, such as a hospital-acquired infection or a medication error or other preventable error or injury.”
N.J. hospitals with an 'A' grade in fall 2021
Click on a hospital name for the full grading information.
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Center
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville
Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover
Saint Peter's University Hospital
The Valley HospitalVirtua Voorhees Hospital
“People can used this information to look at which hospital would be the best and safest for procedures,” she said.
A list of New Jersey hospital ratings can be found at Leapfrog Hospital Safety website by clicking here.
New Jersey is the only state in the nation with 100% hospital participation in the study, and it ranks 9th in the nation for the percentage of “A” hospitals, an improvement from the Spring 2021, survey which ranked Jersey 14th in the country for the percentage of “A” hospitals.
She said the grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring
Across the nation a total of 2,901 hospitals were graded.
You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com.