Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?

An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."

Scroll down to see a list of all the hospitals that got an A or a B.

Nearly 47% of the state's hospitals got an A grade in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey

🏥How are grades determined?

Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group, said Leapfrog will review a wide range of data when determining a hospital grade, focusing on such things as accident prevention, errors and injuries.

She said half of the measures are processes and structures around patient safety.

“Things like having a computerized physician order entry system to help you prevent medication errors when ordering medications for patients in the hospital.”

Other factors that are considered include how many specially trained doctors are in a hospital’s ICU, doctor and nurse communication, and communication about medications.

Close-up of female doctor with stethoscope bandaging hand of male patient. vadimguzhva GettyImages loading...

😷 Patient outcome is important

Stewart said there is also a focus on patient outcomes.

She pointed out that New Jersey has the 6th highest percentage of A-rated hospitals in the nation, and every hospital in the Garden State voluntarily supplied information to the Leapfrog Group for the survey.

“We hope that consumers and patients will look up the safety grades in their area and choose a hospital with a better safety grade,” she said.

Chris Ryan GettyImages Chris Ryan GettyImages loading...

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care.

🅰️ NJ hospitals that got A grades in Fall 2022

Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center — North Bergen

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hunterdon Medical Center — Flemington

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

St. Mary's General Hospital — Passaic

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center — Plainsboro

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

The Valley Hospital — Ridgewood

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Morristown Medical Center — Morristown

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Chilton Medical Center — Pompton Plains

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway — Rahway

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Inspira Medical Center Vineland — Vineland

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center — Red Bank

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center — Perth Amboy

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell — Pennington

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center — Englewood

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital — Cherry Hill

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville — Denville

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Overlook Medical Center — Summit

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital — Turnersville

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

St. Luke's Warren Campus — Phillipsburg

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center — Old Bridge

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Saint Peter's University Hospital — New Brunswick

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center — Neptune

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Monmouth Medical Center — Long Branch

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Jefferson Stratford Hospital — Stratford

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Saint Michael's Medical Center — Newark

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center — Holmdel

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center — Westwood

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill — Mullica Hill

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center — Hackensack

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: B

Inspira Medical Center Elmer — Elmer

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: B

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton — Hamilton

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: B

Virtua Marlton Hospital — Marlton

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: B

Hudson Regional Hospital — Secaucus

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: B

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center — Paramus

Fall 2022 grade: A

Spring 2022 grade: NG

🅱️ NJ hospitals that got B grades in Fall 2022

Newton Medical Center — Newton

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: A

Virtua Voorhees Hospital — Voorhees

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: A

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center — Brick

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: A

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center — Newark

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Clara Maass Medical Center — Belleville

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Cape Regional Medical Center — Cape May Court House

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Community Medical Center — Toms River

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset — Somerville

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Jersey City Medical Center — Jersey City

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus — Pomona

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus — Lakewood

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Capital Health Regional Medical Center — Trenton

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center — Edison

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: B

Cooper University Hospital — Camden

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — New Brunswick

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

Virtua Memorial Hospital dba Virtua Mt Holly Hospital — Mount Holly

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus — Atlantic City

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

Salem Medical Center — Salem

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center — Hackettstown

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

Virtua Willingboro Hospital — Willingboro

Fall 2022 grade: B

Spring 2022 grade: C

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.