Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
Scroll down to see a list of all the hospitals that got an A or a B.
Nearly 47% of the state's hospitals got an A grade in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey
🏥How are grades determined?
Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group, said Leapfrog will review a wide range of data when determining a hospital grade, focusing on such things as accident prevention, errors and injuries.
She said half of the measures are processes and structures around patient safety.
“Things like having a computerized physician order entry system to help you prevent medication errors when ordering medications for patients in the hospital.”
Other factors that are considered include how many specially trained doctors are in a hospital’s ICU, doctor and nurse communication, and communication about medications.
😷 Patient outcome is important
Stewart said there is also a focus on patient outcomes.
She pointed out that New Jersey has the 6th highest percentage of A-rated hospitals in the nation, and every hospital in the Garden State voluntarily supplied information to the Leapfrog Group for the survey.
“We hope that consumers and patients will look up the safety grades in their area and choose a hospital with a better safety grade,” she said.
The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care.
🅰️ NJ hospitals that got A grades in Fall 2022
Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center — North Bergen
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hunterdon Medical Center — Flemington
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
St. Mary's General Hospital — Passaic
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center — Plainsboro
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
The Valley Hospital — Ridgewood
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Morristown Medical Center — Morristown
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Chilton Medical Center — Pompton Plains
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway — Rahway
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Inspira Medical Center Vineland — Vineland
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center — Red Bank
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center — Perth Amboy
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell — Pennington
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center — Englewood
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital — Cherry Hill
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville — Denville
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Overlook Medical Center — Summit
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital — Turnersville
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
St. Luke's Warren Campus — Phillipsburg
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center — Old Bridge
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Saint Peter's University Hospital — New Brunswick
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center — Neptune
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Monmouth Medical Center — Long Branch
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Jefferson Stratford Hospital — Stratford
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Saint Michael's Medical Center — Newark
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center — Holmdel
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center — Westwood
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill — Mullica Hill
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center — Hackensack
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: B
Inspira Medical Center Elmer — Elmer
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: B
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton — Hamilton
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: B
Virtua Marlton Hospital — Marlton
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: B
Hudson Regional Hospital — Secaucus
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: B
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center — Paramus
Fall 2022 grade: A
Spring 2022 grade: NG
🅱️ NJ hospitals that got B grades in Fall 2022
Newton Medical Center — Newton
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: A
Virtua Voorhees Hospital — Voorhees
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: A
Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center — Brick
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: A
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center — Newark
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Clara Maass Medical Center — Belleville
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Cape Regional Medical Center — Cape May Court House
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Community Medical Center — Toms River
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset — Somerville
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Jersey City Medical Center — Jersey City
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus — Pomona
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus — Lakewood
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Capital Health Regional Medical Center — Trenton
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center — Edison
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: B
Cooper University Hospital — Camden
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital — New Brunswick
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
Virtua Memorial Hospital dba Virtua Mt Holly Hospital — Mount Holly
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus — Atlantic City
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
Salem Medical Center — Salem
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
Hackettstown Regional Medical Center — Hackettstown
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
Virtua Willingboro Hospital — Willingboro
Fall 2022 grade: B
Spring 2022 grade: C
