Is this really the most beautiful place in New Jersey?

If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State.

It doesn't matter how long you've been here, you're sure to have visited some amazingly beautiful places in New Jersey.

Just the existence of the Jersey Shore alone makes it nearly impossible to choose just one Garden State place as the single most beautiful one in the state.

How can you choose between Spring Lake, Avon-by-the-Sea, Seaside Height, Point Pleasant Beach, Cape May, LBI, or Atlantic City, to name a few?

And it's not just the Jersey Shore towns that make up the beauty of the state. Some of our downtowns are among the most beautiful in America.

Have you been to Freehold, Toms River, Princeton, Newark, Manasquan, Red Bank, or Cape May? Good luck choosing between those great towns as the most beautiful.

It's clearly a daunting task to narrow this down to one, but the very qualified folks at Travel & Leisure have made their decision, and their choice is actually a really good one.

They have gone with a gorgeous town rich in history, amazing buildings and homes, and a gorgeous beach and boardwalk for good measure.

They have named the Victorian town of Cape May the most beautiful place in all of New Jersey, and that's hard to argue with.

But just so many other great New Jersey places get the attention they deserve as well, we put together a list of many other beautiful places in New Jersey that easily could have been the choice. Let us know what you think.

