Is this really the best bar in all of New Jersey?

You know New Jersey has some really awesome bars. And you know the Jersey Shore is home to many of them, including the best bar in the whole state.

It's saying a lot to say a bar is the best in its county. Multiply that by the 21 counties in the Garden State and you've got something really special. You have the best bar in the whole state.

The bar that gets the honor here in New Jersey has been a legendary establishment for years now. It is known for its great shows. It's known for its great bar, and it's known for its love of dogs. That's right, dogs.

The bar that has been honored as the best bar in New Jersey by the well-respected Mashed website is one of our favorites as well. Congratulations to The Wonder Bar.

We all know about the great bar and the amazing shows over the years at the Wonder Bar, but let's not forget the way they show love for human beings' best friends.

You can take your canine family member with you to Yappy Hour at The Wonder Bar every weekend, and take the really little guys on Monday. Check their complete schedule here.

Mashed absolutely raves about Tillie's Landing, and with good reason. It's just another great reason to love The Wonder Bar, and we do.

The Wonder Bar is located at 5th and Ocean Avenues in the middle of Asbury Park, and has been a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike for years. Congratulations to Wonder Bar for a nice honor.

