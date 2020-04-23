Congressman Chris Smith has consistently been one of the best representatives in Washington fighting on our behalf. With the latest crisis surrounding the virus and the subsequent shutdown, Smith has been putting in the extra hours for sure.

He is currently pushing to have the Governor make it easier for doctors to deliver potentially life saving doses of hydroxychloroquine and other drugs used to treat malaria. These drugs have been shown to be effective saving the lives of Covid-19 patients.

He’s also helping push a much needed relief package which will send additional funds to Americans displaced from their jobs and livelihood due to the economic shutdown. Congress is expected to vote on Thursday.

