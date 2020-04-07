Comedy club security chief beats COVID-19 with malaria treatment

The head of security at Gotham Comedy Club in Manhattan is now among those who have survived COVID-19.

James Cannizzaro joined me on air this week to discuss his journey from feeling sick on a night out with his wife to being sent home from the docs only to return to the ER and isolated without time to say goodbye to his wife. James talked about the docs who saved his life treating him with the anti-malaria drug which has been approved for treatment by the FDA in and emergency order.

Governor Cuomo in a moment of leadership, asked President Trump for help with delivering more doses to the embattled city during this pandemic. Governor Murphy for his part on our side of the Hudson is still playing politics and grandstanding continuing to look for those Christie-esque headlines.

As we’ve been reporting for a month, most people who catch the virus will experience only minor symptoms and recover. The miracle of this ‘old’ drug is now there is a strong hope for those who are vulnerable and are in critical condition. Appreciate the FDA and President Trump for continuing to push to get the doses in the hands of docs on the front lines saving lives.

