Is Richie Sambora reuniting with Bon Jovi for new music?

We New Jerseyans take pride in the music that comes from the Garden State. Bruce Springsteen is out on tour for the first round of his 2023 dates and he just announced more dates for the year including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Now we’re hearing that Richie Sambora, former guitarist for the legendary Bon Jovi, might rejoin the band.

This is huge if it’s true.

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Getty Images For The Rock and Ro loading...

Sambora left the band in 2013 which was a surprise to not only fans but the Bon Jovi band as well. His reason was to spend more time with family, especially his daughter, but he was also in and out of rehab the years prior to leaving for an ongoing alcohol problem.

He reunited with JBJ and the rest of the guys at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when Bon Jovi was inducted in 2018.

Now, Sambora is saying there’s a chance he will reunite with JBJ and the band and make new music.

He sat down with Absolute Radio, a UK radio station, after his reveal as the Jacket Potato on the “Masked Singer UK”.

When asked about his career with Bon Jovi and if he will ever link up with JBJ again, he replied, “We’re talking about it. I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”

Richie did make a comment about Jon having a hard time with his voice and if you haven’t heard him sing lately, it is something that fans are talking about. But Richie is open to reuniting with the band to write new music when the time is right all for the fans. He says he feels a “second obligation”.

Bon Jovi Performs At The MGM Grand Getty Images loading...

So Bon Jovi fans, what do you think? Are you all for a reunion between Richie and Jon or are you comfortable with Phil (who replaced Richie Sambora in 2013)?

Time will tell but let’s be real, if this actually happened, I see a sold-out record and world tour for the band.

I also think it's time for Bon Jovi to get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and join these New Jersey celebrities:

