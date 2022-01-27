Is it just me or are Christmas lights up longer in NJ this year?

There’s always the more familiar debate about when is too early to put up Christmas decorations. Some wait until the day after Thanksgiving, some not until mid-December and others are barely done with Halloween.

But what about the matter of when is too long to leave them up?

There’s always a sad feeling after the cozy family-filled warmth of the holidays. Few want to see it end. But end it must. There was a Newsweek article recently that asked a so-called expert when Christmas decorations and those icicle lights should come down. They turned to Debbie Marks with QubeLuxe Style and Decor for advice.

Marks said, “The official end of the festive season is the 6th of January, so taking decorations down any time from the 1st through to the 6th is recommended.”

No I don’t even know what QubeLuxe Style even is but what makes this woman an expert? Unless you’re part of a homeowners association that will often have rules for these sort of things, this is your private property and you should be able to do what you see fit.

Still, it seems out of the norm to have them up this long. I’m noticing this year as we near the end of January that there are some in my town that are leaving their lights up and turned on later than I ever remember.

Is this happening where you live? And why?

There was a movement encouraging people to leave their lights turned on until the end of January to honor first responders. But this has been a pretty quiet movement that has not gotten a lot of attention so I’m not sure it’s really that. One theory I have is after two long years of a global pandemic and so many restrictions and disappointments, people are just trying to hang on to whatever joy they can.

And if you say it’s not happening where you live, here’s some proof that lights are still up in my neck of the woods.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Still clinging to Christmas

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

If these lights are still up by 4th of July they’re ready for that too

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Still feeling the spirit

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

More Christmas lights, or is this a new variant?

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Not giving up on the holidays

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Not just icicle lights but a manger scene too

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Is anyone going to tell these Santa hat-wearing snowmen that Christmas was more than a month ago?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

