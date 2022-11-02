Inflation-proof Thanksgiving! NJ supermarket slashes prices to 2019 levels

Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie.

These are just some of the staple dishes that appear on a Thanksgiving table. But the prices of these foods and the ingredients to make them have skyrocketed, making it almost impossible to serve up an authentic holiday dinner like grandma used to make.

Inflation in the U.S. accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households.

The latest government report on consumer prices showed poultry prices are up 17% from a year ago, flour has jumped up 24% and butter and margarine prices have increased by 32% compared to a year ago.

Even more alarming is that one in four Americans plan to pass on Thanksgiving this year to save money, according to a new survey from Personal Capital. It also said more than one in four people will budget around $100 for this year's turkey dinner.

Now, one of America’s fasting growing retailers wants to help shoppers enjoy a more affordable Thanksgiving with 2019 prices.

Aldi has announced its Thanksgiving Price Rewind, offering affordable prices on holiday essentials from appetizers to desserts, to sides and beverages.

Aldi Food Market grocery store in Duluth, MN

Starting today, Nov. 2., it will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%.

Favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, award-winning wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons, and apple pie to name a few, will be sold at 2019 prices.

There are 62 ALDI stores in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

