Incredible NJ mansion — finally — sells for $4.6 million (Opinion)

Screengrab via YouTube

Worth is a funny thing. For instance, when is a $39 million mansion worth $4.6 million? When that is all someone is willing to pay for it.

That’s what happened with an Englewood mansion, which according to NJ.com, was on the market for almost a decade.

Get the NJ 101.5 app

It’s called the Gloria Crest Estate and was, for a time, the most expensive home for sale in New Jersey; what do you get for that kind of cash? A sprawling 24,000 square foot mansion with eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and five half baths. It sits on five acres.

From the listing:

This home offers the coveted characteristics and grandeur of a classic Hollywood estate, yet is conveniently only five miles from Manhattan.

The grounds contain “sweeping lawns, lavish orchards, botanical gardens, and a serene lake.” Inside, there is “a formal marble entry with a double staircase, a banquet-sized dining room, and multiple living rooms, one of which includes a meticulously-crafted stone fireplace and gilded moldings. The contemporary Chef’s Kitchen boasts a floating island, an ornate, stained-glass ceiling, a separate eating area, and convenient access to the estate’s outdoor area through two arched doorways.”

It has a three room master suite; additionally, it boasts a home theater, a private gym, and a home office. The amenities include outdoor oasis includes a dazzling infinity pool, expansive patios, a hot tub, an eight-car garage, a cabana overlooking a private lake with magnificent waterfalls.

It's too late to make a bid (or pay the $168,000 annual property tax bill), but you can still take a virtual tour here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

This spectacular Somerset County home is for sale

Filed Under: Bergen Coiunty, englewood, nj real estate
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top