Incredible NJ mansion — finally — sells for $4.6 million (Opinion)

Worth is a funny thing. For instance, when is a $39 million mansion worth $4.6 million? When that is all someone is willing to pay for it.

That’s what happened with an Englewood mansion, which according to NJ.com, was on the market for almost a decade.

It’s called the Gloria Crest Estate and was, for a time, the most expensive home for sale in New Jersey; what do you get for that kind of cash? A sprawling 24,000 square foot mansion with eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and five half baths. It sits on five acres.

From the listing:

This home offers the coveted characteristics and grandeur of a classic Hollywood estate, yet is conveniently only five miles from Manhattan.

The grounds contain “sweeping lawns, lavish orchards, botanical gardens, and a serene lake.” Inside, there is “a formal marble entry with a double staircase, a banquet-sized dining room, and multiple living rooms, one of which includes a meticulously-crafted stone fireplace and gilded moldings. The contemporary Chef’s Kitchen boasts a floating island, an ornate, stained-glass ceiling, a separate eating area, and convenient access to the estate’s outdoor area through two arched doorways.”

It has a three room master suite; additionally, it boasts a home theater, a private gym, and a home office. The amenities include outdoor oasis includes a dazzling infinity pool, expansive patios, a hot tub, an eight-car garage, a cabana overlooking a private lake with magnificent waterfalls.

It's too late to make a bid (or pay the $168,000 annual property tax bill), but you can still take a virtual tour here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.