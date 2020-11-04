Of course, I think it would be the wrong choice and a dangerously wrong direction for the country to go in if Joe Biden is elected. Whoever is ultimately declared the winner, there will be a lot of angry, disappointed people in this country, demanding recounts and claiming the other side cheated. The big difference is that if Donald Trump wins, the country will no doubt see a lot of demonstrations and violence. All of the cities that have exploded in violence over the summer are Democrat cities. The party of compassion, understanding and acceptance has been doing everything and anything they can to spread discord and fear since Trump was elected.

Some Trump voters, so tired of the constant accusations, attacks and resistance to anything this President does, have quietly said they hope he loses so the nonsense will stop. It's totally understandable. From the beginning of his term, on Inauguration Day, there were massive demonstrations. They didn't let up for most of that year. Airports were clogged with demonstrators after a travel ban from certain Middle East countries. Not Muslim countries, but countries that didn't have proper governments and the security that goes with it. But it was called a "Muslim ban" by the media and promoted as such throughout social media.

So much of what the opposition feared that Trump would do or would be as a leader never came to pass. That didn't matter and it didn't stop the hate. It only seemed to grow. He is a polarizing figure. His rhetoric is harsh, and he is among other things narcissistic, egotistical, immature and brash. Many strong leaders have similar qualities. America and the world have never seen anyone like him in our lifetimes. He's also gotten a lot accomplished and much of it goes unnoticed by the masses because it's unreported or downplayed by the media.

I was sorely disappointed both times Barak Obama won, but not because of his personality. He seems like a nice guy and a good father. It was his policies and ideology that I strongly disagreed with. As conservatives, we'll all be able to handle it if Biden wins. I'm not worried about my life. I'm worried about the world my children and grandchildren will have to live in, if this trend towards socialism continues to grow. We will all survive if Donald Trump is voted out, but we will have tougher times, a weaker position in the world and hate will have won.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.