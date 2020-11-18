If you could stomach BOOST!, maybe you’ll like Apple Pie Pepsi

BOOST! has been described as a flat, thick, syrupy, odd-tasting soda. It's also been described as Burlington County's crack. People in a handful of towns there love it; can't get enough of this best kept Jersey secret. Few outside of Burlington County have even heard of it and it's hard to get elsewhere.

If you like, well, whatever the heck BOOST! is, may I interest you in a terrible sounding (to me anyway) new flavor being offered by Pepsi? Maybe weird-tasting, unlikely soda is Burlington County's thing, so listen up.

Pepsi has announced Apple Pie flavored soda just in time for Thanksgiving. Only you can't find this in stores. Using the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge you can try to win a free 2 liter bottle of the stuff by submitting a video or photo of a baking attempt gone horribly wrong. The first 1,500 who enter will be eligible.

As Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP of marketing put it in a USA Today article, "Failing at baking, especially this year, is nothing to be ashamed of, and we're celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season."

Okay, good as an excuse as any, thanks marketing department!

This reminds me of some terrible experimental flavors of Coke I've heard are available at their World Of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. There's a tasting room with some crazy product attempts such as Bibo Candy Pine-Nut from South Africa or a fruity melon flavor from Uganda. Yikes.

But hey, if apple pie in a bottle strikes your fancy then get busy trying to win some Pepsi on social media. But hurry up. God knows that Burlington BOOST! fans are probably all over it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.