I realized the hard way what I forget every February in NJ

Christmas is a time for giving and receiving gifts, but it's not uncommon to receive a gift that you don't particularly like or want. One made possible by the extended return. For Christmas gifts, it usually ends on Jan. 31. But sometimes you forget. So what do you do?

It can be difficult to know what to do with these gifts, especially if they were given with love and thought. Here are a few ideas on what you can do with gifts that you don't like:

Return or exchange the gift: Don’t trust the date on the receipt. If the gift was purchased from a store and it's not within the return or exchange window, you can beg. consider returning or exchanging it for something else. This is a good option especially if you have a gift receipt. Some store managers will take pity on you and bend the rules.

Donate the gift: If you don't want the gift and it's in good condition, consider donating it to a charity or thrift store. Someone else may appreciate it and put it to good use.

Repurpose the gift: If you can't return or exchange the gift and don't want to donate it, you could try repurposing it in some way. For example, if you received a candle that you don't like the scent of, you could melt it down and add your own fragrance to it. Or, if you received a piece of clothing that doesn't fit, you could alter it or use it as fabric for a different project.

Regift the gift: I know this is controversial but…If the gift is still in its original packaging and you don't think the giver will notice, you could consider regifting it to someone else who may appreciate it more. Do this carefully, and no one needs to be the wiser.

Use the gift as a conversation starter: If you received a gift that you really don't like or have no use for, you could use it as a conversation starter with the giver. This is ONLY if the person is a close friend or family member!! This could be a good opportunity to discuss your preferences and interests and to let the giver know what you would prefer to receive in the future. Be subtle!!!

Ultimately, it's important to remember that the thought behind the gift is what counts. Be thankful for the gift, even if it's not something you would have chosen for yourself. And if you do decide to return, exchange, donate, repurpose, or regift a gift, be sure to do so in a way that is respectful and gracious. In other words, check all the packaging to make sure there’s no card with your name on it before you give it to someone else!

