I lived out my ultimate driving nightmare on this New Jersey road

There’s plenty to be nervous about when driving on New Jersey roads, but this week I experienced one I have always been especially afraid of.

I was driving home from work on Wednesday night on Route 295. For context, it was around 7:10, so it was pretty dark.

I was in the middle lane with a truck decently far in front of me in the right lane, and a car in the left lane ahead of me but not as much as the truck.

I suddenly saw something bouncing across the road, coming from the right and quickly approaching where the left-lane car was going to be.

At first, I thought it was a small animal running across the highway, but I quickly realized that it was a tire that came off of the truck.

Thankfully, the left-lane car narrowly missed any impact and the tire bounced into the median while the truck pulled over to the side of the road.

Perhaps it’s because I have seen Final Destination 2 more times than anyone should, but driving while a large object flies off another vehicle has long been a fear of mine.

For those who haven’t seen the 2003 film, the opening scene has logs falling off of a truck, causing mayhem and death, to put it lightly. It’s not a good movie, but it’s fun. I legitimately believe it’s more influential than The Godfather.

Luckily everyone seemed to be okay, I hope the truck driver was able to get back on the road safely. It could have been a lot worse considering how difficult it was to see the tire in the dark.

Drive safe out there, New Jersey!

