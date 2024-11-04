I can’t believe I saw this in New Jersey over the weekend (Opinion)

On my way to dinner in downtown Freehold on Saturday evening (Nov. 2), I saw something that legit shocked me.

Nothing dangerous or anything, just something I wouldn’t have predicted to see just yet.

Canva Canva loading...

I mean, we just got past Halloween, our leftover candy barely had a dent in it. So those decorations were expected.

We hadn’t gotten past Election Day, so the political lawn signs (obnoxious or otherwise) remained prominently featured as I went past houses.

Fine. That’s standard for the first weekend of Nov. in an election year.

Oligei Harris Walz 2024 Yard Signs - Amazon.com Oligei Harris Walz 2024 Yard Signs - Amazon.com loading...

But then I saw something in the front window of one house that I had never expected to see so soon.

Someone already had their Christmas tree not only up and prominently displayed, but it was already lit up for all to see at night.

Biden Christmas Tree With the White House in the background, Dionne Warwick and Ledisi perform after President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lit the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) loading...

Seriously? We can’t even get through Election Day?

Plus, is this Thanksgiving erasure or what? Not a turkey nor cornucopia to be found.

AlexRaths AlexRaths loading...

I suppose it’s been a hectic year for everyone, so whatever makes you happy that isn’t offensive is all well and good, but I at least thought we’d wait until the Halloween decorations were down.

This house still had a Jack-o-lantern display out front! The mixed messages were real.

I’m not here to “‘yuck’ anyone’s ‘yum’” as the youths are saying, but I will say I was surprised to see it so soon.

Canva Canva loading...

Mark my words, though, it better be a few more weeks before I hear any Christmas music in stores. Otherwise, I’m going to be none too pleased.

Oh no, I’m realizing I just became Scrooge.

Humbug.

Suburbia Lights Up For Christmas Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

