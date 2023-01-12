19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3.
It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website.
This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County as a premier dining destination in the state during the restaurant industry’s slowest times of the year: January and July.
It runs for two weeks primarily Monday through Friday only, although many of the restaurants are offering deals over the weekend in between.
This year’s 26 participating restaurants offer a discounted prix-fixe menu for lunch and/or dinner.
They include:
Amelia’s Bistro - Jersey City
Belo Bar and Kitchen - Hoboken
Le Branche Bistro and Café - Bayonne
Brass Rail - Hoboken
Chart House - Weehawken
Court Street - Hoboken
Fat Taco - Hoboken
Fire and Oak - Jersey City
The Franklin - Jersey City
The Franklin Secaucus - Secaucus
Franklin Social - Jersey City
Greene Hook - Jersey City
Halifax - Hoboken
Harry’s Food and Drink - North Bergen
Haven Riverfront Restaurant - Edgewater
Jersey Social - Jersey City
Kings of Kobe - Jersey City
Light Horse Tavern - Jersey City
Lokal Eatery and Bar - Jersey City
Madison Bar and Grill - Hoboken
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse - Jersey City
Stewed Cow - Hoboken
Sushi Lounge - Hoboken
Union Hall - Hoboken
The Vanguard - Harrison
The Yacht Club - Edgewater
Menu costs range anywhere between $17 and $50 depending on the restaurant and whether it’s for lunch or dinner.
Bon Appetit!
