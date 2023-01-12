19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3.

It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website.

This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County as a premier dining destination in the state during the restaurant industry’s slowest times of the year: January and July.

It runs for two weeks primarily Monday through Friday only, although many of the restaurants are offering deals over the weekend in between.

This year’s 26 participating restaurants offer a discounted prix-fixe menu for lunch and/or dinner.

Fat Taco in Hoboken (Photo Credit: Fat Taco Facebook) Fat Taco in Hoboken (Photo Credit: Fat Taco Facebook) loading...

They include:

Amelia’s Bistro - Jersey City

Belo Bar and Kitchen - Hoboken

Le Branche Bistro and Café - Bayonne

Brass Rail - Hoboken

Chart House - Weehawken

Court Street - Hoboken

Fat Taco - Hoboken

Fire and Oak - Jersey City

The Franklin - Jersey City

Harry's Food and Drink in North Bergen (Photo Credit: Harry's Facebook) Harry's Food and Drink in North Bergen (Photo Credit: Harry's Facebook) loading...

The Franklin Secaucus - Secaucus

Franklin Social - Jersey City

Greene Hook - Jersey City

Halifax - Hoboken

Harry’s Food and Drink - North Bergen

Haven Riverfront Restaurant - Edgewater

Jersey Social - Jersey City

Kings of Kobe - Jersey City

Light Horse Tavern - Jersey City

Lokal Eatery and Bar - Jersey City

Madison Bar and Grill - Hoboken

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse - Jersey City

Stewed Cow - Hoboken

Sushi Lounge - Hoboken

Union Hall - Hoboken

The Vanguard - Harrison

The Yacht Club - Edgewater

Light Horse Tavern in Jersey City (Photo Credit: Light Horse Tavern Facebook) Light Horse Tavern in Jersey City (Photo Credit: Light Horse Tavern Facebook) loading...

Menu costs range anywhere between $17 and $50 depending on the restaurant and whether it’s for lunch or dinner.

Bon Appetit!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.