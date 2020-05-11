Gov. Phil Murphy says we can expect a major announcement coming on new guidelines during the shutdown. One major part of those guidelines should be to allow outside high school graduation ceremonies.

As of this writing, they're saying "no." Seniors' last and lasting memory of their high school journey shouldn't be how they were screwed out of one of the biggest days of their lives.

Now that the parks, golf courses and some beaches are open, there's no reason why we couldn't open high school and college football fields, if not the PNC Bank Arts Center, and hold as many graduation ceremonies as we need to observe the social distancing rules. You could limit the attendance to parents plus-one or plus-two, and air the rest online.

Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 hosts a live discussion on NJ-driven advancements in coronavirus treatment and research that could save lives, help return NJ to work and even make progress toward a vaccine.

Students could wear caps, gowns and masks standing spaced apart. The principal could call out their names from a podium on one side of the stage and they could get their diplomas from a table in the center. Maybe they could even have their names or pictures on a video screen behind them.

It could be done. For the sake of these seniors who are being flat out robbed of one of their most memorable moments, IT SHOULD BE DONE! These seniors have already been denied their last days together, their cut days, their proms, and now, to cap it all off, their graduations. It's just not fair. If we can observe social distancing rules at the Walmart, then we should be given the chance to observe them at graduation.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

